BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — The Bloomington Police Department is asking the public for help locating a missing teen Thursday.

According to a Bloomington Police press release, 15-year-old Logan P. Smith was reported missing Thursday and is believed to be in the Maple Grove Estates area.

He is missing under unknown, but not suspicious circumstances.

Logan is 5’8”, has curly shoulder-length brown hair, and hazel eyes. He was last seen wearing a white t-shirt and gray pants.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact BPD Officer Anna Legner at 309-820-8888 or alegner@cityblm.org.