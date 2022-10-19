BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — The Bloomington Police Department is asking the public for help looking for a runaway teen.

According to a Bloomington police press release, 13-year-old Colin Harris of Bloomington was last seen with his friends at approximately 8 p.m. on Oct. 8. He was reported missing on Oct. 9.

Harris has black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a black zip-up hooded sweatshirt, black and red “Jason Voorhees” pajama pants, and flip-flop shoes.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Bloomington Police Department at (309) 820-8888.