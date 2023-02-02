BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — The Bloomington Police Department is asking for help locating a missing teen Thursday.

According to a Bloomington press release, 19-year-old Darryl J. Steel of Bloomington was reported missing at approximately 9:10 a.m. Thursday.

Steel ran from the area after a brief argument with his family. He is autistic and suffers from asthma. He does not currently have his inhaler with him.

He is approximately 5’04, with black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a red sweatshirt, red pants, white gloves, black and white shoes, and a blue mask.

Steel was also reported missing and found on Jan. 25.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Bloomington Police Department at (309) 820-8888.