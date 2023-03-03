UPDATE (9:06 a.m.) — According to a Bloomington police update, Allan was located Friday.

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — The Bloomington Police Department is asking the public for help looking for a missing teen Thursday.

According to a Bloomington police update, 16-year-old Dashaun Allen was reported missing on March 2, after he gave his girlfriend some property, a hug, and a note between 3 p.m. and 4 p.m. Thursday.

He was last seen walking towards the Schnucks in North Normal. Dashaun suffers from epilepsy and migraines and does not currently have his medication.

Allen is six feet tall with black hair and brown eyes. Dashaun was last seen wearing a black puffer jacket, black jogging pants with a white stripe, and black Air Max shoes.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact Bloomington police at (309) 820-8888.