BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — The Bloomington Police Department is asking the public for help locating a runaway teen Wednesday.

According to a Bloomington police news release, 16-year-old Breyden K. Breymeyer was reported missing on May 11.

Breyden is 5’10” with green eyes and brown hair. He was last seen wearing a gray and red Adidas sweatshirt, black pants and a black 50 cent hat.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Bloomington Police Department at (309) 820-8888.