UPDATE: Missing Bloomington teen has been located

UPDATE (8:29 p.m.) — According to Bloomington Police Logan P. Smith has been located.

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — The Bloomington Police Department is asking the public for help locating a missing teen Friday.

According to Bloomington Police, 15-year-old Logan P. Smith was last seen at Normal West High school Friday Morning and did not take his bus home after the school’s early dismissal.

Smith is under the department’s “high-risk” juvenile/runaway assessment due to a possible crisis situation.

He was last seen wearing a brown “Walls” jacket, khaki joggers (pants), and white Nike tennis shoes.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Bloomington Police Department at (309) 820-8888.