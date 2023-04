BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — The Bloomington Police Department is asking for help locating a missing woman Monday.

According to a Bloomington police update, 39-year-old Melissa Sue Ostrom was reported missing Monday.

The update stated that Melissa is 5’4 and currently has pink hair.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Bloomington Police Department at (309) 820-8888.