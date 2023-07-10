BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — The Bloomington Police Department is asking for help in locating a missing woman.

According to a press release by the Bloomington Police Department, April Caspel, 33, of Chicago was reported missing on July 5. She was last seen in Streator, Ill., on July 1.

Caspel is a 5’7″ white female and has blue eyes and light brown hair.

If anyone has any information about the location Caspel, they are encouraged to contact Detective Downing at (309) 434-2587, jdowning@cityblm.org, or the Bloomington Police Department at (309) 820-8888.

If you wish to submit a crime tip and remain anonymous, please contact the Crime & Intelligence Analysis Unit (CIAU) at (309)434-2963 or email CIAU@cityblm.org. You can also text the number 847411 by texting the word “BPDTIPS”, then a space, followed by your tip information.