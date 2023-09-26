BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — The Bloomington Police Department is asking the public for help locating a missing woman Tuesday.

According to a Bloomington police news release, 52-year-old Tanya Lockett of Champaign recently relocated to Bloomington and was last seen on Sept. 16.

Lockett last contacted her family in May. Police said she is unhoused and may be using the services of a shelter.

She is 5’10” with black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact Bloomington Police Detective Heinlen at (309) 434-2672 or Jfheinlen@cityblm.org or Bloomington Police Department at (309) 820-8888.