(UPDATE — 5:19 p.m.) — Bloomington police said 31-year-old Mattie Jackson was found safe Friday afternoon.

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — The Bloomington Police Department is asking the public for help locating a missing woman Friday.

According to a Bloomington Police press release, 31-year-old Mattie Jackson was reported missing on Friday and was last seen in Bloomington at approximately 3 a.m.

Police stated that she has been diagnosed with several mental health disorders that may effect her behavior.

She has Hazel eyes, short blond hair, and was last seen wearing a dark-colored hoodie.

Police believe she may be in Chicago.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact Bloomington Police at (309) 820-8888.