BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD)– Bloomington police are asking for the public’s help finding a person of interest in multiple purposely set fires.

According to Bloomington police Facebook, The Bloomington Police Department and Bloomington Fire Department responded to four separate fire scenes across the far west side of Bloomington along W. Market and W. Washington, In each incident it appears that a single subject set fires on the properties of four businesses. There were no injuries resulting from the fires.

Bloomington police have developed a person of interest in these cases.

Described as a white male, 20 to 30 years of age, tall with a slim build, wearing a brown stocking cap, black hooded sweatshirt, white undershirt, sweat pants with three large white stripes, in bare feet with flip flops. He was also carrying a dark backpack, a large dark shoulder bag, and black trash bag.

If you can identify this subject or have information about these crimes, please contact Detective Melton at 309-434-2537 or bmelton@cityblm.org .

You can also send anonymous tips via your smartphone by texting the number 847411 and the word “BPDTIPS”, then a space, followed by your tip information.