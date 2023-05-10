BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — The Bloomington Police Department is asking the public for help Wednesday locating a person of interest in a recent theft.

According to a Bloomington police Facebook post, a man took the content of a lost purse while on a bus in Bloomington, which included a handgun and several debit and credit cards.

The man is believed to be 20–25 years old, has long brown hair and was seen wearing a dark button-up jacket, patchy brown pants, and off-white shoes.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact Officer Tribley at 309-820-8888, mtribley@cityblm.org.