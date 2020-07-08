Bloomington police looking for six more suspects from June looting

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — The Bloomington Police Department (BPD) asked for help identifying six additional suspects involved in the looting of a local department store on Tuesday, June 2.
BPD released a video that showed the suspects just before they entered the store.
BPD said those that give information leading to the arrest and indictment of the suspects can be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000.
Those with information on the suspects can contact Detective Melton at 309-434-2537. Those wishing to report information anonymously can call McLean County Crime Stoppers at 309-828-1111.
Latest Headlines
- Baldovin Construction to give free exterior facade remodel to a local small business
- July 15 tax deadline one week out, agencies remind Central Illinoisans to file
- Roads buckle under stress from heat
- Second stimulus check: Trump says to expect more checks ‘soon’
- Supreme Court sides with Trump in birth control opt-out case