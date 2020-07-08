Bloomington police looking for six more suspects from June looting

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — The Bloomington Police Department (BPD) asked for help identifying six additional suspects involved in the looting of a local department store on Tuesday, June 2.

BPD released a video that showed the suspects just before they entered the store.

BPD said those that give information leading to the arrest and indictment of the suspects can be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000.

Those with information on the suspects can contact Detective Melton at 309-434-2537. Those wishing to report information anonymously can call McLean County Crime Stoppers at 309-828-1111.

Latest Headlines

Stay Connected