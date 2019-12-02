Bloomington police looking for suspect after shooting that left man injured

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. — The Bloomington Police Department is looking for a suspect involved in a Sunday evening shooting that left one man with serious injuries.

The BPD said officers were dispatched to the 3000 block of Lisa Drive for a report of shots fired and upon arrival, found an adult male victim with gunshot wounds to one of his legs. Officers also located other evidence that a shooting had occurred.

The victim was transported to Advocate BroMenn Medical Center and later to a hospital in Champaign for his injuries. Police said the victim’s injuries were serious, but he is in stable condition. There were no other injuries reported.

There have been no arrests. Anyone with information is asked to contact BPD Detective Steve Moreland at (309) 434-2359 or Smoreland@cityblm.org. Those wishing to remain anonymous can call McLean County Crime Stoppers at (309) 828-1111.