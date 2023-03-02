BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD)– Bloomington police are asking for the public’s health in looking for a suspect.

According to Bloomington Police Department’s Facebook page, a suspect stole multiple electronic items from a retail store.

On the way out, the suspect also battered a store employee and left the business in an older four-door silver Pontiac Grand Prix.

The suspect is described as male, 25-35 years old, with medium-heavy build, light brown hair and a mustache.

It is also believed this subject may have ties to the Peoria or East Peoria area.

If you can identify this subject or have information related to this crime, please contact Officer Freeman at 309-820-8888, jfreeman@cityblm.org . You can also send tips via your smartphone by texting 847411 and the word “BPDTIPS” followed by your tip.