BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — The Bloomington Police Department is asking the public for help locating a wanted man Wednesday.

According to a Bloomington Police Facebook Post, 54-year-old Mark W. Bottles is wanted for an active felony McLean County warrant for meth delivery and possession of meth.

Bottles has brown hair, blue eyes, and is approximately 5’7″.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact Bloomington Police at 309-820-8888 or call 911, in an emergency.