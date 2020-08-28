Bloomington Police looking for three persons of interest in a battery case

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — The Bloomington Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in identifying three people of interest in a recent battery case.

According to the Bloomington police, the battery incident took place on Tuesday, Aug. 18 around 10 p.m. when three men, all in their late 20s and early 30s, entered a store and attempted to steal alcohol.

One of the men battered the store clerk as they were leaving the store. The men arrived in the store in a silver four-door vehicle.

Anyone with information related to this crime is encouraged to contact Detective Engle at 309-434-2371 or McLean County Crime Stoppers at 309-828-1111.

Latest Headlines

Stay Connected