BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — The Bloomington Police Department is asking the public for help identifying two suspects Thursday.

According to a Bloomington police Facebook post, two suspects are wanted for fraudulent use of stolen credit cards in Bloomington and Normal on June 17.

The stolen credit cards were used to buy several thousand dollars in merchandise. The suspects were associated with a white Hyundai Sonata with California license plates.

Both male suspects are believed to be between 25 and 35 years old, with brown hair.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact Det. Diaz at 309-434-2532 or pdiaz@cityblm.org.