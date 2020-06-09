Bloomington Police looking to identify a man who smashed in a squad car window

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — The Bloomington Police department is asking the public for help identifying a person of interest in Criminal Damage to State Supported Property case Monday.

The subject was recorded smashing in a squad car window during a peaceful protest that took place on May 31, 2020.

Anyone who can identify the person of interest is encouraged to contact Det. Jones at 309-434-2548 or McLean County Crime Stoppers.

