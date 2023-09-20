BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — The Bloomington Police Department took to Facebook Wednesday in hopes of identifying a man who stole and used multiple credit cards from a woman in August.

The victim reported that her wallet was missing from her purse while shopping in a Bloomington grocery store. A short time later, a suspect or suspects had used multiple credit cards from the wallet for large financial transactions at other local retail stores.

The police said the suspect is described as a male wearing glasses with short dark hair, a brown and grey beard, and is estimated to be about 50 to 60 years old, with a limited capacity for speaking English.

Those who are able to recognize the suspect or have information related to the case are encouraged to contact Detective Gresham at 309-434-9429 or wgresham@cityblm.org.

Anonymous tips can be texted to the number 847411 by typing the word “BPDTIPS” and then a space, followed by the tip information.