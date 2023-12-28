BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — The Bloomington Police Department arrested a person in connection to a 2022 murder.

According to Bloomington police, an arrest was made Wednesday night in relation to the death of 17-year-old Kanye A. Stowers.

After a lengthy investigation, 20-year-old Tomiyale M. Anderson of Hampton, Ga., was indicted for murder was taken into custody by the U.S. Marshals Service, in Chicago.

Anderson was arrested for multiple murder counts and aggravated discharge of a firearm into an occupied building.

Stowers was a student at Richwoods High School in Peoria and was attending a party in Bloomington on April 9, 2022, when he suffered a gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

“The pain of the Stowers family, because of the loss of a loved one, has been felt throughout the police department,” Bloomington Police Chief Jamal Simington said. “The tenacity shown to resolve this case is a testament to the hard work done by the men and women of the Bloomington Police Department. This takes us one step closer to finding justice for Mr. Stowers and his family.”

Kanye’s mother, Tomeka Love said she is thankful the search is over, and encourages other mothers in the same situation to not give up and to keep pushing.