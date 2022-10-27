BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — The Bloomington Police Department arrested a man on drug and traffic-related charges Wednesday.

According to a Bloomington police press release, 35-year-old Brian Dobson was arrested for driving with a revoked license and possession of a controlled substance.

Officers observed Dobson driving his vehicle at approximately 1:20 a.m. Wednesday. After a brief investigation, officers learned that his license was revoked. Officers approached him when he was near his vehicle at a business near Main Street and Hamilton Road, and arrested him without incident.

While conducting inventory on Dobson’s vehicle, officers located drug paraphernalia, including a grayish powder they suspected to be fentanyl.

An officer, who was wearing proper PPE, was exposed to the substance while placing it in an evidence locker. The exposed officer began to feel unusual effects, so another officer who recognized what occurred administered two doses of Narcan.

The exposed officer was transported to a local hospital, where they received medical treatment and were released.

“I want to thank the BPD officers for their thorough investigation during this incident. I am grateful our officer is well,” Bloomington Police Chief Jamal Simington stated. “Their efforts are imperative in keeping our community safe from harmful drugs. This incident shows just how dangerous these substances can be.”

