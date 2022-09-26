BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — A 16-year-old teen was reported missing in Bloomington early Monday morning, and police need the community’s help to find him.

According to police, Aaron J. Beaty snuck out of his home on Morris Avenue and Butchers Lane just before 1 a.m.

Due to a developmental disability, Beaty may not speak if he is located.

Beaty is a 16-year-old white male with short black hair, approximately 5’10”, and 150 pounds. He was last seen wearing glasses, a light-colored long-sleeved shirt, and dark pants with a stripe down the side. He could also be carrying a lime green backpack and a darker-colored backpack.

Anyone with information about Beaty’s location is encouraged to contact the Bloomington Police Department at (309) 820-8888.