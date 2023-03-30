BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD)– Bloomington police are asking for any information the public may have regarding the death of 17-year-old Kanye Stowers.

In April of 2022, Bloomington police responded to the 400 block of E. Mill. St., for a disturbance call. Officers reported hearing shots fired in the area.

Upon arrival, officers located a Stowers with a gunshot wound on the steps to a residence.

Stowers was pronounced deceased at the scene.

“It is the mission of the BPD to work in partnership with community members to solve crimes. The Stowers family has been forever negatively impacted by the loss of Kanye. Any information may be the difference in solving this loss of such a young life,”, exclaimed Chief Jamal A. Simington.

Anyone with information can call Bloomington Police Department detectives Brad Melton (309-434-2537) or Brock Merritt (309-434-2359).