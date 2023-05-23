BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — The Bloomington Police Department announced it will offer free safes to residents to promote gun safety.

According to a Bloomington police Facebook post, the giveaway is in partnership with the Be Smart Organization and made possible with funds from the Illinois Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity.

There are 312 safes available, and vouchers will be provided at the Downtown Bloomington Farmers Market on June 10, from 7:30 a.m. to Noon.

Those interested in a voucher will need a FOID card and, if it is not on the FOID card, a government-issued ID that indicates you are a Bloomington resident.

Only one safe will be given per household, and they will be given on a first-come, first-served basis. The safes can be picked up at Bloomington Fire Station #5 and must be picked up on June 10 between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m.