Bloomington Police officers given free lunch by Bloomington bar

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — A Twin Cities bar dished out a free lunch Tuesday to the men and women who protect and serve with the Bloomington Police Department.

Windjammer Lounge in Bloomington handed out the free lunches Tuesday afternoon at the police station to police officers within the city’s department to show them that they have support for what they do.

The bar prepared and served over 40 double cheeseburger meals for free to Bloomington officers. Bar manager and bartender Jason Deutch said it’s an idea employees thought of after the Illinois General Assembly passed House Bill 3653.

Deutsch said he’s friends with officers on the force and said many were demoralized after the passing and this was a way to boost the spirits of those who risk their lives.

“When we got there, there was about 10 officers that had already made their way towards the kitchen area; they heard the food was there and they were all sitting there waiting for it,” Deutsch said. “It was fun, there was four of us that were able to get together and go deliver the food, we were able to get a picture with a few of the officers.”

Deutsch said the bar plans on cooking meals for both the Normal Police Department and the Illinois State University Police Department in the coming weeks.