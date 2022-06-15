BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — Bloomington-Normal will get a little more country this weekend as it plays host to one of Central Illinois’ most popular music festivals.

Tailgate N’ Tallboys will take place at Bloomington’s Interstate Center Thursday, Friday and Saturday. According to Bloomington Police, the event is expected to draw anywhere from 15,000-20,000 attendees each night.

BPD public information officer Brandt Parsley said officers from BPD, Normal Police Department and the McLean County Sheriff’s Office are prepared to work security at the event and make sure it’s a fun time for everybody.

Parsley said by combining their manpower, the departments are still able to continue regular patrols as needed.

“It was the best way to maximize safety for the festival, anytime you can get three agencies together you can draw from all three. It allows all three agencies, instead of just taxing one of them with security it allows to maintain a normal amount of officers on the roadway,” Parsley said.

The event features country music, camping and of course tailgating.

This is the first year it has been hosted in Bloomington-Normal after being previously held at Peoria’s Louisville Slugger Complex.

Parsley said they’re warning drivers to expect delays on West Market Street from 2 p.m. to midnight every day of the event.