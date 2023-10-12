BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD)– The Bloomington police were awarded a Federal Fiscal Year 2024 Sustained Traffic Enforcement Program (STEP) grant according to a Bloomington police news release.

The STEP program focuses on conserving life and preventing injuries by reducing traffic crashes.

From Oct. 2023 through Sept. 30, 2024, additional enforcement efforts are scheduled during some of the deadliest times of the year on the road.

Chief Jamal Simington stated, “Speeding and traffic violations continue to be the number one

complaint received by the Bloomington Police Department. We remain committed to

changing driver behavior and making the roadways a safer place to be a driver and passenger.”

Efforts will be focused on the leading causes of crashes including, speeding, impaired driving, electronic device use, failure to yield, disobeying traffic control signals, as well as occupant restraint violations.

The grant is funded by federal highway safety funds from the Illinois Department of Transportation.