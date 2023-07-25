BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD)– Bloomington police are teaming up with law enforcement agencies from 11 states for the Speed Awareness Day enforcement campaign.

A Bloomington police press release confirms the campaign hopes to curb the trend of speeding as one of the leading causes of personal injury and deadly crashes.

Speeding is a factor in a third of all vehicle fatalities.

The number one complaint the Bloomington Police Department receives is about speeding and other traffic violations. We are committed to changing driver behavior in an effort to increase compliance and decrease traffic crashes. I ask motorists in Bloomington to be committed to doing their part to increase safety in our community and on our roadways. Chief Jamal Simington

In the summer months, deaths resulting from crashes that involve speeding are significantly higher.

Bloomington police want to remind the public about some of the consequences of speeding:

• Greater potential for loss of vehicle control

• Reduced effectiveness of occupant protection equipment

• Increased stopping distance after the driver perceives a danger

• Increased degree of crash severity leading to more severe injuries

• Economic implications of a speed-related crash

• Increased fuel consumption and cost.

