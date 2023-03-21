BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — The Bloomington Police Department reported the total number of DUI arrests made over St. Patrick’s Day weekend.

According to a Bloomington police press release, officers actively patrolled for impaired drivers from March 17 to March 19.

Officers arrested seven impaired drivers. One of the arrests was made after a crash caused property damages.

“In keeping with our goal of improving the quality of life, the BPD will continue to use diligent patrol strategies to enhance traffic enforcement, driving conditions, and improve overall road safety in Bloomington,” Bloomington Police Chief Jamal Simington said. “Unfortunately, DUI offenses and related crashes are a stark reminder of the consequences of drinking and driving. I encourage those who partake to use a designated driver or ride-sharing service for the safety of others and yourself.”

Anyone with information can contact the Bloomington Police Crime & Intelligence Analysis Unit at (309)-434-2963, or Text to Tip at 847411, or email CIAU@cityblm.org.