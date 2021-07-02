Bloomington Police requesting public’s help identifying armed robbery suspects

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — Two men are on the run after attempting to rob a man at gunpoint in his home.

Bloomington police officers were dispatched to the 1000 block of E. Grove St. yesterday at approximately 3:20 p.m. for a report of an armed robbery.

Upon arrival, officers learned the victim, an adult male, opened his apartment door and two male suspects forced their way inside. One suspect pointed a pistol at the victim and at some point during the incident, the victim sprayed both suspects with pepper spray, causing them to run.

There were no reported injuries.

Both male suspects were described as being younger adult males, thin, approximately 5’10” to 6’0” tall. The

males also may still be suffering from the effects of pepper spray, which may include coughing, sneezing,

shortness of breath, swelling of the eyes and nose, as well as possibly still having an orange tint to their skin

that was not covered by clothing.

This case is still under investigation, there have been no arrests made, and the circumstances of the

incident are also under investigation.

Anyone with information can contact Detective Kevin Raisbeck at KRaisbeck@cityblm.org or 309-434-2593.