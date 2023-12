BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD)– Sergeant Roth of Bloomington Police rescued a kitten at the Bloomington-Normal Jaycees Holiday Parade.

According to Bloomington Police Facebook, the cat took a ride on the inside of a car engine compartment from Normal to Bloomington.

It wasn’t until someone heard non-engine noises coming from the hood that the kitten was found wedged between parts of the car.

The kitten appears to be unharmed and is currently somewhere warm and safe.