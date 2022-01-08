Bloomington Police respond to early morning stabbing

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — Bloomington Police responded to a stabbing incident involving two victims near Mason and Division Street Saturday.

According to the Bloomington Police Department, the incident occurred at approximately 4:48 a.m.

Two men were transported to the hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

No arrests have been made at this time, and the incident remains under investigation.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact Detective Raisbeck at 309-434-2593 or Detective Jones at 309-434-2548

This story will be updated when more information becomes available.

