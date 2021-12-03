Bloomington Police respond to shooting near Grove Street Thursday

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — Bloomington Police responded to shots fired near Grove and Lumber Street at approximately 9:15 p.m. Thursday.

According to a Bloomington Police Department press release, police located physical evidence that a shooting had occurred, and it was reported that gunfire struck an occupied building.

No injuries have been reported at this time, and no suspect information has been released.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact Detective Paul Jones at 309-434-2548 or

PJones@cityblm.org.

This story will be updated when more information becomes available.