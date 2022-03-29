BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — One man was sent to the hospital after a shooting in Bloomington Tuesday evening.

According to Bloomington Police Sgt. Roth, police located a 20-year-old man with a gunshot wound near Mulberry and Prairie Street in Bloomington. The 20-year-old was transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police believe the shooting occurred near Locust and Prairie Street.

The motive behind the shooting is currently unknown, and no suspect information is available at this time.

The investigation into this incident is ongoing.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Bloomington Police Department at (309) 820-8888.

This story will be updated when more information becomes available.