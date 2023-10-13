BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — The Bloomington Police Department is investigating a Thursday shots-fired incident.

According to a Bloomington police news release, officers responded to the incident that occurred near East and Wood Streets at approximately 6:18 p.m.

While investigating, officers located evidence that a shots-fired incident occurred. No injuries related to this incident have been reported at this time.

This incident remains under investigation.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact Bloomington Police Detective Jacob Law at (309) 434-2527.