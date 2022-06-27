BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — Bloomington police responded to a “shots fired” incident near Valley View Circle and Reeveston Drive Sunday.

According to a Bloomington police press release, officers responded to the incident at approximately 9:24 p.m. and located evidence that a shooting had occurred.

The circumstances of this incident remain under investigation. There are no reported injuries and no suspect information available at this time.

No arrests have been made at this time.

Anyone with information should contact Bloomington Police Department’s Criminal Investigation Division Detective Jacob Law at 309-434-2527 or jlaw@cityblm.org