BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — The Bloomington Police Department responded to a shots fired incident near Grove and Lee Streets Wednesday.

According to a Bloomington police news release, officers were dispatched at approximately 4:47 p.m., and located evidence of a shots fired incident when they arrived on the scene.

No injuries were reported in relation to this incident.

This incident remains under investigation.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact Detective Diaz at 309-434-2532 or Pdiaz@cityblm.org.