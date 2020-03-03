Bloomington Police searches for missing man

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — A man is considered missing after last being seen at a Chicago motel.

The Bloomington Police said Michael R. Johnson of Normal was reported missing Monday. They said Johnson was last seen at around 4:30 a.m. Sunday leaving a motel room in Chicago to go get gas.

Police said he could possibly be driving a black 2019 Dodge Charger from Enterprise Rental Car with a license plate of 595WLC.

Johnson is described as a black male with black hair and brown eyes. He is 5’11” and weighs 155 pounds. He is also described wearing a “low fade” with glasses.

He was last seen wearing a white t-shirt, black goodies with black jeans and black, red and white tennis shoes.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call BPD at 309-820-888.

