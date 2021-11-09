BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — Bloomington Police are asking for assistance from the community in locating a runaway teen.
The Bloomington Police Department says 16-year-old Addisyn Katrinic is from Glendale, Arizona. She was reported missing on Monday, November 8th.
Katrinic is 5’6″, and weighs 135 pounds with blue eyes and blonde/reddish hair. She was last seen wearing a dark sweatshirt and dark sweatpants. Police say she has several tattoos on the sides of her neck and her lower arm.
Anyone with information is urged to contact the Bloomington Police Department at (309) 820-8888.
Bloomington Police searching for a runaway juvenile
