BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — The Bloomington Police Department asked Bloomington-Normal and Peoria area residents on Facebook to be on the lookout for a computer equipment thief.

The subject that the police are looking to identify is a 5’5″ tall light brown-haired woman in her late twenties. She is said to have an association with the Peoria area.

She was seen leaving a local electronics retailer with approximately $1,600 in computer equipment without paying on July 31.

The police encourage those with any information leading to the suspect’s identity to contact Officer Pippings at jpippins@cityblm.org or 309-820-8888.

The police said you can also send anonymous tips via your smartphone by texting the number 846411 with the word “BPDTIPS”, then a space, followed by any tip information.