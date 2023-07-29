BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — The Bloomington police are in need of the public’s assistance as they are seeking the identification of a liquor thief.

According to a post on Facebook, the Bloomington police said the suspect stole 30 bottles of alcohol, which was valued at about $1,100, from a local grocery store on July 25.

The suspect was seen on camera entering a Bloomington grocery store twice during the day and was described as a female with a medium build and red/brown shoulder-length hair.

The Bloomington police also stated that they believe the suspect may have an association with the Peoria area.

They urged both Bloomington-Normal residents as well as Peoria area residents to share the post.

The police department urges those with information on this suspect to contact Officer Tabeling at 309-820-8888 or jtabeling@citybln.org.

Those with information may also send anonymous tips via smartphone by texting the number 847411 and the word “BPTTIPS”, then a space followed by the tip information.