BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD)– Bloomington police are asking for any information on the whereabouts of 24-year-old James Moon for his role in a 2020 homicide.

According to the Bloomington Police Facebook, Moon is wanted for multiple McLean County warrants including 5 counts of murder, mob actions, aggravated discharge of a firearm, and obstructing justice. The bond for these warrants is set at $3,000,000.

Moon is described as 5’10” and 140 pounds. Any information can be relayed to Detective Ty Klein at (309)434-2366 or tklein@cityblm.org. He is considered armed and dangerous.

Anonymous tips can be sent via smartphone by texting 847411 and the word “BPDTIPS”, then a space, followed by the tip information.