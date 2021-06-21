UPDATE: Missing Bloomington juvenile has been located

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — (UPDATE — 8:57 a.m.) — Bloomington police said the missing juvenile/runaway from Bloomington has been located Monday morning.

The juvenile, 11-year-old Destiny Day, was previously reported missing early Monday morning.

Bloomington police have not released the condition of the juvenile at this time.

Police did not say how they located the missing juvenile.

(PREVIOUS) — The Bloomington Police Department is seeking help from the public to locate a missing juvenile/runaway.

Destiny Day is described as a white female, 11-years-old, 5’1″ and about 100 pounds, with dark hair and dark eyes.

She was last seen wearing ripped blue jeans and a gray tank top.

If anyone has any information about Day’s whereabouts, you are asked to contact the Bloomington P.D. at (309) 820-8888.