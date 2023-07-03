BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — The Bloomington Police Department is seeking help from the public in locating a missing man.

Frank Sellmyer, 23, was reported missing Monday.

Sellmyer is a white male, approximately 5’9, 230 pounds, with brown eyes, brown hair with a beard. Sellmyer was last seen wearing khaki shorts, gym shoes, an unknown color t-shirt, and a hat. He is reported to be carrying camping gear. His family reports he has Asperger’s, and it is not normal for him to be missing.

Anyone with information about the location of Frank is asked to contact the Bloomington Police Department at (309) 820-8888.