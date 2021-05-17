Bloomington Police searching for missing woman, Kathleen Parton

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — Bloomington Police are asking for the public’s help to find a missing person.

71-year-old Kathleen Parton, of Bloomington, was reported missing Sunday.

Police say her daughter told them Kathleen suffers from mental health issues. She was reportedly last spoken to on May 9.

Kathleen is five foot one, approximately 175 pounds, and has shoulder-length hair. Police say she often tilts her head to one side.

Parton was last seen wearing a navy blue fleece cardigan, dark pants, and black shoes.

She drives a white 2014 Nissan SUV, but isn’t believed to be driving the vehicle at this time.

If you have any information, call Bloomington Police at 309-820-8888.