Bloomington Police searching for wanted man who violated sex offender registration

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — Bloomington Police are asking for the public’s help in finding a wanted man.

26-year-old Tobie J. Downey has multiple arrest warrants, two of them are for violating sex offender registration. Downey is 5’10 and weighs 170 pounds.

Both the McLean County Sheriff’s Office and Bloomington Police said those who find him outside McLean County are encouraged to contact the local police department. Those who find him in Bloomington are encouraged to call dispatch at 309-820-8888.

Those with more information on the wanted man are encouraged to call Officer Scott Sikora at 309-434-2381.