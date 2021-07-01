Bloomington Police seek information on Missing Juvenile

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — Bloomington Police are asking the public for any information on Zaleigha M.N. Campbell, a 16-year-old who went missing in June.

Campbell is described as “a 16-year-old, light skinned black female, approximately 5’2”, 120 pounds, with brown medium length hair.”

Campbell was reported missing on June 23 after not being seen by her family since June 7. Her family has had “infrequent contact” over the phone since she went missing. The circumstances surrounding her disappearance are still reportedly unclear.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Bloomington Police Department at (309) 820-8888. Reference report #202107887.