BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — The Bloomington Police Department is seeking help from the public in locating a missing Bloomington girl.

Missing is Paiton Van who was reported missing on June 25, an argument with family.

She is 16, 5-foot, 5-inches tall and 125 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. Van was last seen wearing gray sweatpants and an unknown colored top.

Anyone with information about her location is asked to contact Detective Weston Gresham at (309) 434-2570 or wgresham@cityblm.org. You may also contact the Bloomington Police Department at (309) 820-8888.

If you or someone you know is thinking about running away, please call Project Oz any time at (309) 827-0377 to speak with a crisis counselor about alternatives.