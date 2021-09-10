Bloomington Police seize 2.2 pounds of meth pills and gun

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — A Bloomington Police Vice unit seized 2.2 pounds of meth pills and a gun during an investigation.

According to a Bloomington Police Facebook post on Friday, the meth looked like MDMA/Ecstasy, which is also known as Molly, instead of its more recognized crystal form.

“In this case it is METH packaged and sold like it’s MDMA/Ecstasy/”molly.” Of course all drugs are bad and most club drugs are likely “cut” with something other than its intended drug, but this is straight up METH.” Bloomington Police

Bloomington Police warned that meth has dangerous side effects including an elevated body temperature, a rapid and irregular heartbeat, convulsions and death.